Consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s next quarter EPS at $0.41

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) closed the day trading at $11.66 down -12.13% from the previous closing price of $13.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2316391 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HRZN, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Michaud Gerald A. bought 18,250 shares for $11.03 per share. The transaction valued at 201,298 led to the insider holds 144,585 shares of the business.

Pomeroy Robert D. Jr. bought 4,000 shares of HRZN for $52,120 on Dec 09. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 172,821 shares after completing the transaction at $13.03 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Pomeroy Robert D. Jr., who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 600 shares for $13.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,818 and bolstered with 8,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRZN now has a Market Capitalization of 332.99M. As of this moment, Horizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRZN has reached a high of $13.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HRZN traded about 245.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HRZN traded about 442.12k shares per day. A total of 28.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.22M. Insiders hold about 1.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.39% stake in the company. Shares short for HRZN as of May 14, 2023 were 994.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 921.72k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Dividends & Splits

HRZN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.32, up from 1.23 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.71.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $26.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.98M to a low estimate of $24.14M. As of the current estimate, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.59M, an estimated increase of 43.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.82M, an increase of 37.30% less than the figure of $43.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.95M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.19M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.24M and the low estimate is $108.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.