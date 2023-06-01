Consensus estimates for Udemy Inc. (UDMY) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Udemy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.00, up 1.01% from its previous closing price of $9.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1813547 shares were traded. UDMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UDMY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Venugopal Venu sold 5,236 shares for $9.91 per share. The transaction valued at 51,889 led to the insider holds 405,603 shares of the business.

Blanchard Sarah sold 36,543 shares of UDMY for $353,736 on May 25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,146,463 shares after completing the transaction at $9.68 per share. On May 25, another insider, Brown Gregory Scott, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 31,920 shares for $9.68 each. As a result, the insider received 308,986 and left with 1,160,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UDMY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.33B and an Enterprise Value of 900.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDMY has reached a high of $17.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UDMY traded 524.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 805.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.49M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UDMY as of May 14, 2023 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 2.24M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $173.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.95M to a low estimate of $172.7M. As of the current estimate, Udemy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.11M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.75M, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $184.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.49M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $727.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $715.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $719.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $629.1M, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $873.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $890.1M and the low estimate is $845.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.