Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Shares Decline by -1.17% to Close at $11.85

As of close of business last night, Cosan S.A.’s stock clocked out at $11.85, down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $11.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 301849 shares were traded. CSAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.71.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CSAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSAN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.98B and an Enterprise Value of 14.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSAN has reached a high of $18.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CSAN traded 408.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 443.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 466.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.93M. Shares short for CSAN as of May 14, 2023 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.39M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.43, CSAN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $7.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.45B to a low estimate of $7.45B. As of the current estimate, Cosan S.A.’s year-ago sales were $8B, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.07B, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.07B.