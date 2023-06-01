Coursera Inc. (COUR) Shares Rise by 1.28% to Close at $12.66

As of close of business last night, Coursera Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.66, up 1.28% from its previous closing price of $12.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2184120 shares were traded. COUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COUR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey sold 50,000 shares for $12.54 per share. The transaction valued at 626,845 led to the insider holds 2,741,778 shares of the business.

Belsky Leah F. sold 51,874 shares of COUR for $599,243 on May 17. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 1,105,061 shares after completing the transaction at $11.55 per share. On May 17, another insider, Goli Shravan, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 46,482 shares for $11.55 each. As a result, the insider received 537,002 and left with 953,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COUR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.87B and an Enterprise Value of 1.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has reached a high of $17.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COUR traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.04M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COUR as of May 14, 2023 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 4.03M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $145.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.19M to a low estimate of $144.65M. As of the current estimate, Coursera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.75M, an estimated increase of 16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $153.91M, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $614.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $598.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $606.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $523.76M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $704.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $733.12M and the low estimate is $683.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.