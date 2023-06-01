Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.83, down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $22.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 827075 shares were traded. CRNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Pizzuti Dana sold 8,212 shares for $16.15 per share. The transaction valued at 132,624 led to the insider holds 4,500 shares of the business.

Betz Stephen F. sold 3,126 shares of CRNX for $61,238 on Feb 01. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 64,689 shares after completing the transaction at $19.59 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Betz Stephen F., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 8,336 shares for $21.07 each. As a result, the insider received 175,640 and left with 67,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRNX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B and an Enterprise Value of 874.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 249.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 204.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNX has reached a high of $24.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRNX traded 456.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 512.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.02M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.22% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNX as of May 14, 2023 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 4.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.36% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.73 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.43. EPS for the following year is -$3.62, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.99 and -$4.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74M, up 0.90% from the average estimate.