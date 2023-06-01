Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) was $76.23 for the day, down -2.79% from the previous closing price of $78.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1350035 shares were traded. CCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.01.

Our analysis of CCK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.47.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when MILLER JAMES H sold 9,300 shares for $84.86 per share. The transaction valued at 789,154 led to the insider holds 19,801 shares of the business.

Kalaus Christy L. sold 500 shares of CCK for $46,950 on Sep 08. The VP & Corp Controller now owns 4,894 shares after completing the transaction at $93.90 per share.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCK now has a Market Capitalization of 9.49B and an Enterprise Value of 16.15B. As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.45.

Over the past 52 weeks, CCK has reached a high of $110.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.68.

CCK traded an average of 884.41K shares per day over the past three months and 815.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CCK as of May 14, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 3.03M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.82%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, CCK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.60% for CCK, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1992 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

