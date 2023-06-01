Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Records -1.76% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) was $7.81 for the day, down -1.76% from the previous closing price of $7.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 817535 shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.72.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTKB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Jeanmonod Patrik sold 3,000 shares for $7.76 per share. The transaction valued at 23,280 led to the insider holds 107,768 shares of the business.

Yan Ming sold 20,000 shares of CTKB for $143,800 on May 19. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 7,870,258 shares after completing the transaction at $7.19 per share. On May 08, another insider, Jiang Wenbin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $11.55 each. As a result, the insider received 231,000 and left with 7,664,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTKB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 693.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 166.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $16.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.74.

Shares Statistics:

CTKB traded an average of 1.38M shares per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.55M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of May 14, 2023 were 11.21M with a Short Ratio of 11.21M, compared to 6.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.26% and a Short% of Float of 9.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.8M to a low estimate of $45.15M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.16M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.83M, an increase of 33.60% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.04M, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $294.1M and the low estimate is $252.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.