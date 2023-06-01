Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Stocks Reach New Highs at $94.91 During Trading Session

After finishing at $93.69 in the prior trading day, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) closed at $94.91, up 1.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4817614 shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.54.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DDOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when De Madre Armelle sold 6,543 shares for $90.00 per share. The transaction valued at 588,870 led to the insider holds 109,650 shares of the business.

Le-Quoc Alexis sold 71,364 shares of DDOG for $6,155,615 on May 11. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 288,630 shares after completing the transaction at $86.26 per share. On May 09, another insider, Acocella Kerry, who serves as the General Counsel/Corp Secy of the company, sold 1,349 shares for $80.47 each. As a result, the insider received 108,554 and left with 73,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DDOG now has a Market Capitalization of 24.27B and an Enterprise Value of 23.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.26k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $120.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.97.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 319.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of May 14, 2023 were 9.3M with a Short Ratio of 9.30M, compared to 11.69M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 34 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 34 analysts recommending between $2.7 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

32 analysts predict $500.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $518.58M to a low estimate of $492.26M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $406.14M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $535.03M, an increase of 29.20% over than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $560.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $523.56M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.