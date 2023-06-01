Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Records 0.56 million Shares Traded, Reaches $14.30 High

After finishing at $13.60 in the prior trading day, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) closed at $13.50, down -0.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558097 shares were traded. DCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.38.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DCPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Walsh Dennis Leo bought 11,000 shares for $13.86 per share. The transaction valued at 152,416 led to the insider holds 11,000 shares of the business.

Hoerter Steven L. sold 7,500 shares of DCPH for $116,782 on Mar 21. The President and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $15.57 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Flynn Daniel Lee, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,370 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 20,686 and left with 58,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 827.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCPH has reached a high of $22.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 637.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 514.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DCPH as of May 14, 2023 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 3.37M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.46. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.52 and -$2.47.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $35.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.15M to a low estimate of $33.8M. As of the current estimate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.49M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.38M, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $153.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.04M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.7M and the low estimate is $158M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.