DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Shares Decline by -4.11% to Close at $7.69

As of close of business last night, DHT Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.69, down -4.11% from its previous closing price of $8.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2525488 shares were traded. DHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DHT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 1.62B. As of this moment, DHT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHT has reached a high of $12.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DHT traded 2.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DHT as of May 14, 2023 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 4.58M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.69, DHT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.74. The current Payout Ratio is 66.90% for DHT, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:12 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $110.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.71M to a low estimate of $97.6M. As of the current estimate, DHT Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.05M, an estimated increase of 105.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.06M, an increase of 27.50% less than the figure of $105.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $414M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $366.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $393.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $264.88M, up 48.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $447.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $510M and the low estimate is $377.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.