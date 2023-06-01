DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) closed at $23.34 in the last session, up 0.21% from day before closing price of $23.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8234817 shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DKNG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Park Jason sold 200,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 216,654 shares of the business.

Robins Jason sold 150,000 shares of DKNG for $3,751,500 on May 22. The insider now owns 5,309,265 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On May 22, another insider, Park Jason, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 70,826 shares for $26.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,841,476 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKNG now has a Market Capitalization of 11.35B and an Enterprise Value of 11.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $26.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DKNG traded on average about 11.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 455.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 437.85M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of May 14, 2023 were 30.23M with a Short Ratio of 30.23M, compared to 30.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 26 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 26 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $709.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $759M to a low estimate of $624.13M. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $466.19M, an estimated increase of 52.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $632.69M, an increase of 44.70% less than the figure of $52.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $715M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $585M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 42.60% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.28B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.