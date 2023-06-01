Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $39.28

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) closed the day trading at $39.28 down -4.78% from the previous closing price of $41.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574755 shares were traded. EGLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EGLE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Knowles Justin A. bought 1,700 shares for $47.27 per share. The transaction valued at 80,359 led to the insider holds 5,842 shares of the business.

Knowles Justin A. sold 1,700 shares of EGLE for $80,308 on Mar 21. The Director now owns 4,142 shares after completing the transaction at $47.24 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Vogel Gary, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $50.79 each. As a result, the insider received 761,800 and left with 147,521 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGLE now has a Market Capitalization of 570.82M and an Enterprise Value of 743.37M. As of this moment, Eagle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGLE has reached a high of $78.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EGLE traded about 317.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EGLE traded about 266.67k shares per day. A total of 13.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.74M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EGLE as of May 14, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 1.16M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.02% and a Short% of Float of 12.80%.

Dividends & Splits

EGLE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 4.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.58%. The current Payout Ratio is 43.30% for EGLE, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 14, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $4.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.04, with high estimates of $3.09 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.74. EPS for the following year is $7.35, with 7 analysts recommending between $12.8 and $3.24.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $109.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.24M to a low estimate of $68.34M. As of the current estimate, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s year-ago sales were $162.41M, an estimated decrease of -32.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.07M, a decrease of -14.80% over than the figure of -$32.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.07M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $524.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $318.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $457.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $719.85M, down -36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $466.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $587.7M and the low estimate is $360.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.