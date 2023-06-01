Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Stocks Reach New Highs at $12.01 During Trading Session

After finishing at $12.30 in the prior trading day, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) closed at $12.01, down -2.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1258301 shares were traded. ESTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Anderson Robert John bought 5,000 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 58,750 led to the insider holds 816,009 shares of the business.

Anderson Robert John bought 5,000 shares of ESTE for $57,250 on Mar 16. The President and CEO now owns 811,009 shares after completing the transaction at $11.45 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Oviedo Tony, who serves as the EVP, PAO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $16.41 each. As a result, the insider received 820,500 and left with 71,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESTE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 2.32B. As of this moment, Earthstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTE has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.81M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTE as of May 14, 2023 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.71M, compared to 9.56M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.20% and a Short% of Float of 15.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $4.06, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.37 and $2.69.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $396.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $440M to a low estimate of $351M. As of the current estimate, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $472.55M, an estimated decrease of -16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $428.07M, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of -$16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $462M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $392M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.