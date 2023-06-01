Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $8.15, up 0.87% from its previous closing price of $8.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 48343197 shares were traded. ELAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when HOOVER R DAVID bought 5,000 shares for $9.55 per share. The transaction valued at 47,750 led to the insider holds 165,000 shares of the business.

HOOVER R DAVID bought 5,000 shares of ELAN for $47,288 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 160,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.46 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Simmons Jeffrey N, who serves as the PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $9.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 143,972 and bolstered with 45,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELAN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.33B and an Enterprise Value of 9.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELAN has reached a high of $24.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELAN traded 7.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 491.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 472.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ELAN as of May 14, 2023 were 7.85M with a Short Ratio of 7.85M, compared to 18.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.