Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Records -0.80% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) was $6.17 for the day, down -0.80% from the previous closing price of $6.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1763498 shares were traded. ESRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ESRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESRT now has a Market Capitalization of 941.19M and an Enterprise Value of 2.94B. As of this moment, Empire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 102.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESRT has reached a high of $8.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.95.

Shares Statistics:

ESRT traded an average of 1.54M shares per day over the past three months and 1.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.81M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.65% stake in the company. Shares short for ESRT as of May 14, 2023 were 16.43M with a Short Ratio of 16.43M, compared to 13.77M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.24% and a Short% of Float of 15.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, ESRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.38M to a low estimate of $176.46M. As of the current estimate, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160.33M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.54M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.75M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $726.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $694.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $727.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.09M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $706.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $736.81M and the low estimate is $673.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.