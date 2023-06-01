Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Stocks Reach New Highs at $10.76 During Trading Session

After finishing at $10.84 in the prior trading day, Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) closed at $10.76, down -0.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 744803 shares were traded. EHAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EHAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Bolton Jeffrey bought 2,000 shares for $11.61 per share. The transaction valued at 23,220 led to the insider holds 19,597 shares of the business.

SHAW L EDWARD JR bought 10,000 shares of EHAB for $119,800 on May 22. The Director now owns 38,989 shares after completing the transaction at $11.98 per share. On May 18, another insider, Langham Ronald Leroy JR, who serves as the EVP Clinical Excel. & Strategy of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $11.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 119,900 and bolstered with 44,328 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EHAB now has a Market Capitalization of 641.14M and an Enterprise Value of 1.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.04k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHAB has reached a high of $25.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 567.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 519.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.98M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EHAB as of May 14, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 2.79M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.40% and a Short% of Float of 10.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.