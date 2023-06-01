Equinor ASA (EQNR)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) was $25.33 for the day, down -2.50% from the previous closing price of $25.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4638825 shares were traded. EQNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQNR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQNR now has a Market Capitalization of 90.52B and an Enterprise Value of 83.37B. As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $40.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.71.

Shares Statistics:

EQNR traded an average of 3.37M shares per day over the past three months and 3.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.12B. Insiders hold about 67.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of May 14, 2023 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.67M, compared to 6.46M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, EQNR has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.80.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.