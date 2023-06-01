Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) was $340.02 for the day, down -3.24% from the previous closing price of $351.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 885022 shares were traded. RE stock price reached its highest trading level at $353.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $336.01.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when WEBER JOHN A sold 2,333 shares for $320.10 per share. The transaction valued at 746,793 led to the insider holds 4,076 shares of the business.

WEBER JOHN A sold 1,155 shares of RE for $369,716 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 332 shares after completing the transaction at $320.10 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Mukherjee Sanjoy, who serves as the ExecVP, Gen Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 700 shares for $317.38 each. As a result, the insider received 222,166 and left with 42,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RE now has a Market Capitalization of 16.55B and an Enterprise Value of 18.24B. As of this moment, Everest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RE has reached a high of $394.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $244.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 366.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 331.73.

Shares Statistics:

RE traded an average of 367.61K shares per day over the past three months and 840.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.55M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RE as of May 14, 2023 were 397.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 480.82k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.60, RE has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by General Electric Company analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $722.93, with high estimates of $345.98 and low estimates of $199.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Industrials and $Energy for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Technology. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.