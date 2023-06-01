Examining ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) closed at $4.84 up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $4.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762446 shares were traded. ACCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7650.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ACCO Brands Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Bernstein Roxanne M bought 5,000 shares for $5.40 per share. The transaction valued at 27,000 led to the insider holds 25,000 shares of the business.

Bernstein Roxanne M bought 10,000 shares of ACCO for $56,399 on Nov 11. The EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.64 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Elisman Boris, who serves as the Chairman of the Board and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,700 and bolstered with 1,241,530 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACCO now has a Market Capitalization of 485.03M and an Enterprise Value of 1.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCO has reached a high of $7.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0004, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4251.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACCO has traded an average of 597.20K shares per day and 442.55k over the past ten days. A total of 94.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.30M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCO as of May 14, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.8M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ACCO is 0.30, from 0.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $487.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $491.17M to a low estimate of $481.7M. As of the current estimate, ACCO Brands Corporation’s year-ago sales were $521M, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $504.4M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $520.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $492.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.97B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.