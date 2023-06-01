Examining Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) closed at $180.79 up 7.07% from its previous closing price of $168.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5655002 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $182.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $166.99.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atlassian Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares for $167.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,447,085 led to the insider holds 183,166 shares of the business.

Farquhar Scott sold 8,614 shares of TEAM for $1,447,084 on May 30. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 183,166 shares after completing the transaction at $167.99 per share. On May 26, another insider, Cannon-Brookes Michael, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of the company, sold 8,614 shares for $166.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,430,040 and left with 191,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 34.79B and an Enterprise Value of 34.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 80.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -116.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $300.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TEAM has traded an average of 1.94M shares per day and 2.33M over the past ten days. A total of 255.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.16M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of May 14, 2023 were 5.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 4.95M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.16, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.76 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $914.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $937.27M to a low estimate of $909.3M. As of the current estimate, Atlassian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $759.84M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $954.42M, an increase of 18.40% less than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $978.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $920.8M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.44B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.