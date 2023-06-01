Examining CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) closed at $12.83 down -2.58% from its previous closing price of $13.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7410771 shares were traded. CNHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CNH Industrial N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNHI now has a Market Capitalization of 19.00B and an Enterprise Value of 37.81B. As of this moment, CNH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNHI has reached a high of $17.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNHI has traded an average of 5.02M shares per day and 6.08M over the past ten days. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.01B. Insiders hold about 27.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CNHI as of May 14, 2023 were 12.7M with a Short Ratio of 12.70M, compared to 11.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CNHI is 0.40, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.51B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.86B to a low estimate of $6.11B. As of the current estimate, CNH Industrial N.V.’s year-ago sales were $6.08B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.13B, an increase of 18.00% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.76B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.55B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.49B and the low estimate is $22.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.