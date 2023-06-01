Examining MongoDB Inc. (MDB)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) closed at $293.79 up 0.49% from its previous closing price of $292.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1859939 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $298.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $289.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MongoDB Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 1,000 shares for $280.00 per share. The transaction valued at 280,000 led to the insider holds 1,222,954 shares of the business.

Pech Cedric sold 15,534 shares of MDB for $3,883,500 on May 09. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 37,516 shares after completing the transaction at $250.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, Porter Mark, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,673 shares for $250.00 each. As a result, the insider received 668,250 and left with 40,336 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDB now has a Market Capitalization of 18.46B and an Enterprise Value of 17.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -60.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $390.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 241.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 217.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDB has traded an average of 1.77M shares per day and 1.86M over the past ten days. A total of 69.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.69M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of May 14, 2023 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.78M, compared to 3.56M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $347.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $360.07M to a low estimate of $345.17M. As of the current estimate, MongoDB Inc.’s year-ago sales were $285.45M, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $361.59M, an increase of 19.10% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $380.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.91M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.