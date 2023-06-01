Examining Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) closed at $21.32 down -0.23% from its previous closing price of $21.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1114754 shares were traded. PARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Cooper L Melvin sold 2,000 shares for $29.85 per share. The transaction valued at 59,700 led to the insider holds 38,990 shares of the business.

Guerra Ivan Daniel sold 7,500 shares of PARR for $212,100 on Feb 28. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18,925 shares after completing the transaction at $28.28 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Monteleone William, who serves as the President of the company, sold 13,589 shares for $28.41 each. As a result, the insider received 386,063 and left with 304,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PARR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 1.67B. As of this moment, Par’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARR has reached a high of $30.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PARR has traded an average of 920.95K shares per day and 970.11k over the past ten days. A total of 60.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PARR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 2.78M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 6.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $3.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.27 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.21. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.6B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.11B, an estimated decrease of -23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.07B, an increase of 22.20% over than the figure of -$23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.32B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.9B and the low estimate is $6.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.