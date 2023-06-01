Examining RB Global Inc. (RBA)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) closed at $52.08 down -1.87% from its previous closing price of $53.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1268849 shares were traded. RBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.91.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RB Global Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Fandozzi Ann bought 18,522 shares for $54.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,299 led to the insider holds 116,607 shares of the business.

Elton Robert George bought 1,471 shares of RBA for $79,655 on May 18. The Director now owns 1,471 shares after completing the transaction at $54.15 per share. On May 17, another insider, RAISS SARAH E., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 560 shares for $51.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,935 and bolstered with 710 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBA now has a Market Capitalization of 9.73B and an Enterprise Value of 9.97B. As of this moment, RB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBA has reached a high of $71.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RBA has traded an average of 2.94M shares per day and 1.6M over the past ten days. A total of 120.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.78M. Insiders hold about 14.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RBA as of May 14, 2023 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.39M, compared to 6.33M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.52%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RBA is 1.08, from 1.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 104.70% for RBA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2008 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.21. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $3.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, RB Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $645.97M, an estimated increase of 120.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, an increase of 169.80% over than the figure of $120.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.35B, up 108.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.99B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.