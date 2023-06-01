First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) Records -2.08% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) was $16.49 for the day, down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $16.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865879 shares were traded. FHB stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FHB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Harrison Robert S bought 23,500 shares for $21.61 per share. The transaction valued at 507,786 led to the insider holds 350,449 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.99B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHB has reached a high of $28.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.07.

Shares Statistics:

FHB traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 913.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.89M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.99% stake in the company. Shares short for FHB as of May 14, 2023 were 7.78M with a Short Ratio of 7.78M, compared to 5.74M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 9.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, FHB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.13.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $214.7M to a low estimate of $212.43M. As of the current estimate, First Hawaiian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.28M, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.49M, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $216.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $866.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $847.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $857.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $793.07M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $856.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $873.8M and the low estimate is $840.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.