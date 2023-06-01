First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $23.07 in the prior trading day, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) closed at $22.05, down -4.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757008 shares were traded. FIBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIBK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when SCOTT JULIE A sold 62,223 shares for $23.07 per share. The transaction valued at 1,435,485 led to the insider holds 2,376,851 shares of the business.

Scott Jonathan R sold 23,250 shares of FIBK for $536,378 on May 17. The Director now owns 954,670 shares after completing the transaction at $23.07 per share. On May 08, another insider, SCOTT JULIE A, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,027 shares for $23.14 each. As a result, the insider received 185,745 and left with 2,439,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIBK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.75B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIBK has reached a high of $46.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 851.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 733.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.39M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FIBK as of May 14, 2023 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 3.15M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FIBK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.82, compared to 1.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.65.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $274.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $283.76M to a low estimate of $270.2M. As of the current estimate, First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s year-ago sales were $291M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.42M, a decrease of -7.30% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.91M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.