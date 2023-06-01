Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)’s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1559015 shares were traded. ULCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ULCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Biffle Barry sold 90,600 shares for $8.19 per share. The transaction valued at 741,869 led to the insider holds 1,044,956 shares of the business.

Biffle Barry sold 178,990 shares of ULCC for $1,480,140 on May 26. The President & CEO now owns 935,556 shares after completing the transaction at $8.27 per share. On May 25, another insider, Biffle Barry, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 94,280 shares for $7.86 each. As a result, the insider received 740,805 and left with 714,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ULCC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 3.95B. As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULCC has reached a high of $15.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ULCC traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 218.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.48% stake in the company. Shares short for ULCC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 2.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 9.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $977.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $993.8M to a low estimate of $921M. As of the current estimate, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $909M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $993M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33B, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.72B and the low estimate is $4.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.