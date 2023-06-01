Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Stock Price Peaks at $36.97 During Trading

The closing price of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) was $36.86 for the day, down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $36.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1945278 shares were traded. FUTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FUTU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUTU now has a Market Capitalization of 5.30B. As of this moment, Futu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has reached a high of $72.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.62.

Shares Statistics:

FUTU traded an average of 2.12M shares per day over the past three months and 2.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.85M. Insiders hold about 16.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FUTU as of May 14, 2023 were 7.85M with a Short Ratio of 7.85M, compared to 7.73M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.05 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $2.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $327.79M to a low estimate of $242.77M. As of the current estimate, Futu Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $222.6M, an estimated increase of 28.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.01M, a decrease of -3.40% less than the figure of $28.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $240.01M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $894.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $971.82M, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $918.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.