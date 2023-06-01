GameStop Corp. (GME) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, GameStop Corp.’s stock clocked out at $24.05, down -2.12% from its previous closing price of $24.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4259102 shares were traded. GME stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.88.

To gain a deeper understanding of GME’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 140.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Cheng Lawrence bought 5,000 shares for $22.80 per share. The transaction valued at 113,989 led to the insider holds 37,088 shares of the business.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GME now has a Market Capitalization of 6.22B and an Enterprise Value of 5.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.04.

Over the past 52 weeks, GME has reached a high of $47.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.37.

It appears that GME traded 4.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 304.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.96M. Insiders hold about 15.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GME as of May 14, 2023 were 57.32M with a Short Ratio of 57.32M, compared to 56.07M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.81% and a Short% of Float of 21.41%.

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.37.

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, GameStop Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.93B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.55B and the low estimate is $5.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.