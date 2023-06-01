GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $9.76 During Trading Session

After finishing at $10.00 in the prior trading day, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) closed at $9.76, down -2.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1144463 shares were traded.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GDS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.95B and an Enterprise Value of 7.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDS has reached a high of $35.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 183.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.40M. Insiders hold about 1.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GDS as of May 14, 2023 were 9.67M with a Short Ratio of 9.67M, compared to 9.5M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$1.24, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$2.28.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $350.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $356.5M to a low estimate of $346.32M. As of the current estimate, GDS Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $340.52M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $356.42M, an increase of 2.10% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $359.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $353.11M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.