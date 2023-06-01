Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Shares Decline by -2.73% to Close at $28.82

As of close of business last night, Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.82, down -2.73% from its previous closing price of $29.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680695 shares were traded. GBCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GBCI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Chery Don J. bought 1,000 shares for $27.16 per share. The transaction valued at 27,160 led to the insider holds 49,741 shares of the business.

Chesler Randall M bought 1,223 shares of GBCI for $35,076 on May 08. The PRESIDENT/CEO now owns 4,685 shares after completing the transaction at $28.68 per share. On May 02, another insider, Langel Craig A, who serves as the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD of the company, bought 3,250 shares for $29.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 96,038 and bolstered with 92,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBCI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.93B. As of this moment, Glacier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBCI has reached a high of $59.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GBCI traded 809.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 689.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GBCI as of May 14, 2023 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.78M, compared to 4.99M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, GBCI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.57. The current Payout Ratio is 49.30% for GBCI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $186.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.7M to a low estimate of $180.6M. As of the current estimate, Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $199.02M, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.13M, a decrease of -10.10% less than the figure of -$6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $764.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $736.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $755.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810.01M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $805.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $845.1M and the low estimate is $772.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.