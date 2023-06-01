Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $48.46 in the prior trading day, Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) closed at $47.87, down -1.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524760 shares were traded. GRBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRBK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when BLAKE ELIZABETH sold 25,000 shares for $50.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,265,010 led to the insider holds 169,693 shares of the business.

Brandler Harry sold 25,000 shares of GRBK for $1,251,734 on May 11. The Director now owns 49,176 shares after completing the transaction at $50.07 per share. On May 09, another insider, Olsen Kathleen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,500 shares for $51.79 each. As a result, the insider received 906,272 and left with 70,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRBK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.08B and an Enterprise Value of 2.31B. As of this moment, Green’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRBK has reached a high of $53.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 393.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 433.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GRBK as of May 14, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.45M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.65 and $4.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.16. EPS for the following year is $5.54, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.55 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $405.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $428.56M to a low estimate of $384.2M. As of the current estimate, Green Brick Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $510.54M, an estimated decrease of -20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $443.12M, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of -$20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $471.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $421.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.