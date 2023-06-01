Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Stock Closes down -2.64% on Wednesday Trading

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) closed the day trading at $6.28 down -2.64% from the previous closing price of $6.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2310775 shares were traded. HLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HLX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Sparks Scott Andrew sold 75,000 shares for $8.44 per share. The transaction valued at 633,000 led to the insider holds 193,948 shares of the business.

Sparks Scott Andrew sold 26,000 shares of HLX for $180,180 on Oct 31. The EVP and COO now owns 254,870 shares after completing the transaction at $6.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 1.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -59.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLX has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HLX traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HLX traded about 1.27M shares per day. A total of 151.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.49M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HLX as of May 14, 2023 were 8.68M with a Short Ratio of 8.68M, compared to 8.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $274.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $284M to a low estimate of $266M. As of the current estimate, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $162.61M, an estimated increase of 68.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.77M, an increase of 25.80% less than the figure of $68.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $367.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $318M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.1M, up 35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.