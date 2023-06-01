Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Decline -4.07% in Day Trading, Closes at $8.02

The price of Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) closed at $8.02 in the last session, down -4.07% from day before closing price of $8.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 987843 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOPE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Zuehls Dale S. bought 98 shares for $8.18 per share. The transaction valued at 801 led to the insider holds 35,101 shares of the business.

Zuehls Dale S. bought 12,402 shares of HOPE for $100,332 on May 02. The Director now owns 35,003 shares after completing the transaction at $8.09 per share. On May 02, another insider, Stenger Thomas, who serves as the SEVP, Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 4,582 shares for $8.86 each. As a result, the insider received 40,597 and left with 39,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOPE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B. As of this moment, Hope’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOPE has reached a high of $15.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOPE traded on average about 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 935.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.59M. Insiders hold about 4.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HOPE as of May 14, 2023 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 3.17M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HOPE is 0.56, which was 0.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.36. The current Payout Ratio is 34.10% for HOPE, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $143.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $145.71M to a low estimate of $141.33M. As of the current estimate, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.08M, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.07M, a decrease of -13.50% less than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $147.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.63M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $589.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $571.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $578.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $629.82M, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $598.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $632.14M and the low estimate is $574M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.