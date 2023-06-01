Inogen Inc. (INGN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) closed at $10.53 in the last session, down -4.53% from day before closing price of $11.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1094659 shares were traded. INGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.28.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Glezer Stanislav sold 1,576 shares for $28.16 per share. The transaction valued at 44,380 led to the insider holds 1,499 shares of the business.

Somer Jason sold 1,145 shares of INGN for $32,243 on Sep 01. The EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 1,161 shares after completing the transaction at $28.16 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INGN now has a Market Capitalization of 300.80M and an Enterprise Value of 148.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INGN has reached a high of $32.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INGN traded on average about 258.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 249.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.41% stake in the company. Shares short for INGN as of May 14, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 1.16M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 7.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.05 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$1.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $94.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $97M to a low estimate of $90.1M. As of the current estimate, Inogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $103.38M, an estimated decrease of -8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.6M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $388M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $381.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $377.24M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $406.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $423M and the low estimate is $395.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.