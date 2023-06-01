Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) closed at $18.91 in the last session, up 0.85% from day before closing price of $18.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2144944 shares were traded. IAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.48.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IAS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Utzschneider Lisa sold 35,310 shares for $17.67 per share. The transaction valued at 623,928 led to the insider holds 81,879 shares of the business.

SHARMA TOM sold 13,452 shares of IAS for $237,697 on May 23. The Chief Product Officer now owns 31,941 shares after completing the transaction at $17.67 per share. On May 22, another insider, Utzschneider Lisa, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 27,287 shares for $17.41 each. As a result, the insider received 475,067 and left with 117,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IAS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.56B and an Enterprise Value of 2.71B. As of this moment, Integral’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 170.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 69.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAS has reached a high of $18.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IAS traded on average about 751.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IAS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $112.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $113M to a low estimate of $111.2M. As of the current estimate, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $100.33M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.09M, an increase of 13.20% over than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $470.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $460M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $462.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $408.35M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $540.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $555M and the low estimate is $512.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.