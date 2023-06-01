International Paper Company (IP) Stocks Hit Low of $29.41 Before Closing at $29.44

In the latest session, International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) closed at $29.44 down -2.32% from its previous closing price of $30.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6652686 shares were traded. IP stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of International Paper Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Saab Joseph R. sold 1,705 shares for $35.35 per share. The transaction valued at 60,273 led to the insider holds 1,671 shares of the business.

Sutton Mark S sold 85,000 shares of IP for $2,938,960 on Mar 16. The Chairman and CEO now owns 143,000 shares after completing the transaction at $34.58 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Gregg Aimee K., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 1,862 shares for $36.05 each. As a result, the insider received 67,125 and left with 4,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IP now has a Market Capitalization of 11.57B and an Enterprise Value of 17.06B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IP has reached a high of $49.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IP has traded an average of 2.95M shares per day and 3.39M over the past ten days. A total of 349.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.48M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IP as of May 14, 2023 were 12.55M with a Short Ratio of 12.55M, compared to 9.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IP is 1.85, from 1.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.52. The current Payout Ratio is 50.80% for IP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1014:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.94B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.06B to a low estimate of $4.8B. As of the current estimate, International Paper Company’s year-ago sales were $5.39B, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.01B, a decrease of -6.20% over than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.91B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.16B, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.25B and the low estimate is $18.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.