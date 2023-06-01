International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) closed at $36.05 down -3.01% from its previous closing price of $37.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730694 shares were traded. INSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of International Seaways Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Small James D III sold 500 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 20,000 led to the insider holds 76,217 shares of the business.

Pribor Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of INSW for $39,850 on May 01. The SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T now owns 82,927 shares after completing the transaction at $39.85 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Small James D III, who serves as the CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel of the company, sold 500 shares for $40.50 each. As a result, the insider received 20,250 and left with 76,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.86B and an Enterprise Value of 2.61B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has reached a high of $51.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INSW has traded an average of 629.55K shares per day and 490.09k over the past ten days. A total of 49.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INSW as of May 14, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for INSW is 0.48, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.04, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.6 and $7.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.85. EPS for the following year is $9.31, with 7 analysts recommending between $15.4 and $6.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $253.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $268.88M to a low estimate of $225.9M. As of the current estimate, International Seaways Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.2M, an estimated increase of 34.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $196.21M, a decrease of -17.70% less than the figure of $34.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $891.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $997.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.66M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $949.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $841.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.