JOYY Inc. (YY) Stock Closes down -7.84% on Wednesday Trading

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) closed the day trading at $24.80 down -7.84% from the previous closing price of $26.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1527040 shares were traded. YY stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.05B and an Enterprise Value of -979.32M. As of this moment, JOYY’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YY has reached a high of $42.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YY traded about 565.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YY traded about 567.16k shares per day. A total of 75.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.41M. Insiders hold about 1.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YY as of May 14, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 2.24M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

YY’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.04, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $564.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $569.1M to a low estimate of $561M. As of the current estimate, JOYY Inc.’s year-ago sales were $623.78M, an estimated decrease of -9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $576.57M, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of -$9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $589M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $563.27M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.