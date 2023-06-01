Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $12.56

As of close of business last night, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.56, up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $12.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4971967 shares were traded. KD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Keinan Elly bought 23,800 shares for $9.19 per share. The transaction valued at 218,812 led to the insider holds 651,309 shares of the business.

Schroeter Martin J bought 109,000 shares of KD for $1,055,153 on Nov 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,191,833 shares after completing the transaction at $9.68 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Wyshner David B, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $9.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 182,504 and bolstered with 476,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.62B and an Enterprise Value of 4.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KD has reached a high of $17.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KD traded 1.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 227.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.91M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KD as of May 14, 2023 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 3.97M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$1.19, while EPS last year was -$1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.15 and -$3.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $4.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.25B to a low estimate of $4.03B. As of the current estimate, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.18B, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.03B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.9B and the low estimate is $15.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.