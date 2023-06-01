Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) expected to report EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) closed at $86.59 down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $87.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1327465 shares were traded. LNTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Blanchfield Paul sold 1,500 shares for $97.93 per share. The transaction valued at 146,895 led to the insider holds 92,743 shares of the business.

Marshall Robert J. Jr. sold 10,000 shares of LNTH for $993,600 on May 15. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 118,298 shares after completing the transaction at $99.36 per share. On May 15, another insider, Sabens Andrea, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 385 shares for $99.36 each. As a result, the insider received 38,254 and left with 61,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNTH now has a Market Capitalization of 6.42B and an Enterprise Value of 6.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 341.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $100.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LNTH has traded an average of 1.02M shares per day and 1.05M over the past ten days. A total of 67.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.18M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LNTH as of May 14, 2023 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 3.48M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $5.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.58. EPS for the following year is $6.14, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $305.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $309.1M to a low estimate of $299.63M. As of the current estimate, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.72M, an estimated increase of 36.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $316.89M, an increase of 39.00% over than the figure of $36.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $322.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.73M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $935.06M, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.