Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) closed at $7.32 up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $7.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539958 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Zinterhofer Eric Louis bought 60,314 shares for $7.81 per share. The transaction valued at 471,119 led to the insider holds 12,203,603 shares of the business.

Zinterhofer Eric Louis sold 60,314 shares of LILA for $467,349 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.75 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Zinterhofer Eric Louis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $7.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 586,748 and bolstered with 12,143,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LILA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.56B and an Enterprise Value of 8.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILA has reached a high of $10.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LILA has traded an average of 270.86K shares per day and 381.33k over the past ten days. A total of 215.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.68M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LILA as of May 14, 2023 were 580.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 546.26k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, a decrease of -5.30% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LILA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.82B, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.94B and the low estimate is $4.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.