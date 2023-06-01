Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) was $19.01 for the day, down -3.84% from the previous closing price of $19.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2003234 shares were traded. LTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LTH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T bought 11 shares for $15.68 per share. The transaction valued at 172 led to the insider holds 5,203,581 shares of the business.

Weaver Erik sold 1,002 shares of LTH for $18,577 on Mar 03. The SVP & CONTROLLER now owns 71,369 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T, who serves as the member of a group that is 10% of the company, bought 116 shares for $17.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,057 and bolstered with 5,203,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.66B and an Enterprise Value of 7.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTH has reached a high of $21.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.88.

Shares Statistics:

LTH traded an average of 989.39K shares per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.25M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LTH as of May 14, 2023 were 9.53M with a Short Ratio of 9.53M, compared to 8.24M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 11.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $570M to a low estimate of $472.66M. As of the current estimate, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $461.27M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $601.75M, an increase of 20.50% less than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $627.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $583.02M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.