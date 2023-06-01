Liquidia Corporation (LQDA)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) closed at $8.12 in the last session, up 2.27% from day before closing price of $7.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573921 shares were traded. LQDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LQDA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.60 and its Current Ratio is at 14.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Moomaw Scott sold 2,171 shares for $7.56 per share. The transaction valued at 16,405 led to the insider holds 100,984 shares of the business.

Lippe Robert A sold 2,033 shares of LQDA for $15,362 on Feb 28. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 188,524 shares after completing the transaction at $7.56 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Kaseta Michael, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $5.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,920 and bolstered with 37,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LQDA now has a Market Capitalization of 478.91M and an Enterprise Value of 410.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LQDA has reached a high of $8.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LQDA traded on average about 440.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 546.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.26M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LQDA as of May 14, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 2.32M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$1.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.8M to a low estimate of $3.6M. As of the current estimate, Liquidia Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.92M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.33M, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LQDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.94M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.1M and the low estimate is $21.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 142.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.