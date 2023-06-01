Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $2.17

As of close of business last night, Lloyds Banking Group plc’s stock clocked out at $2.17, down -2.25% from its previous closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8690510 shares were traded. LYG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LYG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYG now has a Market Capitalization of 39.49B. As of this moment, Lloyds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYG has reached a high of $2.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3274, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2263.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LYG traded 12.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.29B. Insiders hold about 81.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LYG as of May 14, 2023 were 7.61M with a Short Ratio of 7.61M, compared to 8.25M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.02, LYG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.17%. The current Payout Ratio is 21.15% for LYG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.