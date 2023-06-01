Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $7.25 in the prior trading day, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) closed at $7.11, down -1.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610198 shares were traded. MRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.02.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRNS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Austin Charles sold 1,073 shares for $6.49 per share. The transaction valued at 6,964 led to the insider holds 5,277 shares of the business.

Fischer Seth H. Z. sold 1,018 shares of MRNS for $6,658 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 6,026 shares after completing the transaction at $6.54 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Ezickson Elan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 750 shares for $6.56 each. As a result, the insider received 4,920 and left with 5,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRNS now has a Market Capitalization of 422.65M and an Enterprise Value of 290.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNS has reached a high of $9.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 641.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 761.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.91M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.25 and -$3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.86. EPS for the following year is -$2.54, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.62 and -$3.64.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $5.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.1M to a low estimate of $4.4M. As of the current estimate, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.79M, an estimated increase of 220.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.02M, an increase of 157.30% less than the figure of $220.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.48M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.4M and the low estimate is $27.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.