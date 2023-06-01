Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stocks Hit Low of $33.95 Before Closing at $34.50

In the latest session, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) closed at $34.50 down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $34.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4972108 shares were traded. MTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.95.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Match Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Sine Jared F. sold 7,110 shares for $41.27 per share. The transaction valued at 293,444 led to the insider holds 60,379 shares of the business.

Murdoch Wendi sold 500 shares of MTCH for $20,898 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 2,478 shares after completing the transaction at $41.80 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Kim Bernard Jin, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 16,000 shares for $63.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,017,280 and bolstered with 16,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTCH now has a Market Capitalization of 9.04B and an Enterprise Value of 12.30B. As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $87.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTCH has traded an average of 4.75M shares per day and 5.14M over the past ten days. A total of 279.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCH as of May 14, 2023 were 14.51M with a Short Ratio of 14.51M, compared to 13.27M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MTCH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $810.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $813.4M to a low estimate of $802.3M. As of the current estimate, Match Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $794.51M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $863.59M, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $878M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $846.2M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.19B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.