Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed at $127.71 down -0.92% from its previous closing price of $128.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3922591 shares were traded. MRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Moderna Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Hoge Stephen sold 1,181 shares for $124.95 per share. The transaction valued at 147,569 led to the insider holds 1,631,961 shares of the business.

Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares of MRNA for $5,094,421 on May 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,411,946 shares after completing the transaction at $127.36 per share. On May 24, another insider, Bancel Stephane, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $131.43 each. As a result, the insider received 5,257,212 and left with 5,411,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRNA now has a Market Capitalization of 51.81B and an Enterprise Value of 43.11B. As of this moment, Moderna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $217.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRNA has traded an average of 3.43M shares per day and 3.73M over the past ten days. A total of 386.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.94M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of May 14, 2023 were 18.22M with a Short Ratio of 18.22M, compared to 16.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.45 and a low estimate of -$4.65, while EPS last year was $5.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.99 and -$5.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$4.05, with 16 analysts recommending between $2 and -$7.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $319.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $440M to a low estimate of $225M. As of the current estimate, Moderna Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.75B, an estimated decrease of -93.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.47B, a decrease of -26.60% over than the figure of -$93.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.26B, down -60.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $4.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.