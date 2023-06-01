MP Materials Corp. (MP) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $20.72

As of close of business last night, MP Materials Corp.’s stock clocked out at $20.72, down -1.85% from its previous closing price of $21.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3217887 shares were traded. MP stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.22.

To gain a deeper understanding of MP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 13.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Rosenthal Michael Stuart bought 5,000 shares for $20.69 per share. The transaction valued at 103,450 led to the insider holds 126,622 shares of the business.

Rosenthal Michael Stuart bought 6,000 shares of MP for $126,840 on May 30. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 121,622 shares after completing the transaction at $21.14 per share. On May 26, another insider, Rosenthal Michael Stuart, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $21.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 151,410 and bolstered with 115,622 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.67B and an Enterprise Value of 3.17B. As of this moment, MP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.57.

Over the past 52 weeks, MP has reached a high of $42.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.29.

It appears that MP traded 2.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.08M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MP as of May 14, 2023 were 11.96M with a Short Ratio of 11.96M, compared to 12.42M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.74% and a Short% of Float of 13.45%.

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.24 and $0.69.

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $70.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.2M to a low estimate of $56.29M. As of the current estimate, MP Materials Corp.’s year-ago sales were $143.56M, an estimated decrease of -50.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.22M, a decrease of -21.90% over than the figure of -$50.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.85M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $539.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $282.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $368.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.51M, down -30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $607.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $894.21M and the low estimate is $495.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.