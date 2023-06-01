New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs NYCB

After finishing at $10.56 in the prior trading day, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) closed at $10.28, down -2.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11276793 shares were traded. NYCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NYCB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Davis Reginald E sold 4,600 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 45,863 led to the insider holds 123,033 shares of the business.

Rosenfeld Ronald A. bought 30,800 shares of NYCB for $756,756 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 30,800 shares after completing the transaction at $24.57 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Lux Marshall, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,275 and bolstered with 17,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NYCB now has a Market Capitalization of 7.72B. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has reached a high of $11.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 19.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 686.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 672.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NYCB as of May 14, 2023 were 43.11M with a Short Ratio of 43.11M, compared to 40.76M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NYCB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 0.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.44. The current Payout Ratio is 17.80% for NYCB, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $763.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $798.9M to a low estimate of $682M. As of the current estimate, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $359M, an estimated increase of 112.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $771.3M, an increase of 126.30% over than the figure of $112.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $828.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $708M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 105.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.38B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.